Live Updates, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Ecclestone, Gayakwad Bring UP Warriorz Back In Game

Opener Alyssa Healy struck her second WPL 2023 half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as UP Warriorz made 159/6 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. While the Australian wicketkeeper-batter scored a 46-ball 58, McGrath made 50 off 37 balls, as the duo stitched 82 runs together. Saika Ishaque was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, taking three wickets including that of Healy and McGrath in the 17th over The Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians are currently leading the five-team table with six points, having won all three matches so far, while UP Warriorz are third with four points.

