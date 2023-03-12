Live Updates, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Ecclestone, Gayakwad Bring UP Warriorz Back In Game
Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Mumbai Indians have won all their three games so far.
Live, UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Scores:
Opener Alyssa Healy struck her second WPL 2023 half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as UP Warriorz made 159/6 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. While the Australian wicketkeeper-batter scored a 46-ball 58, McGrath made 50 off 37 balls, as the duo stitched 82 runs together. Saika Ishaque was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, taking three wickets including that of Healy and McGrath in the 17th over The Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians are currently leading the five-team table with six points, having won all three matches so far, while UP Warriorz are third with four points.
Also Read:
- WPL 2023: Umpire Reverses Own Decision During UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians Game; Gets Social Media Flak
- UPW-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Premier League Fantasy Hints: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match 10, Brabourne 7:30 PM IST March 12, Sunday
- Smriti Mandhana Gets Ellyse Perry Backing After RCB's Fourth Loss In WPL 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.