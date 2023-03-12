Top Recommended Stories

Live Updates, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Ecclestone, Gayakwad Bring UP Warriorz Back In Game

Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Mumbai Indians have won all their three games so far.

Updated: March 12, 2023 10:05 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023, Live

Live, UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Scores:

Opener Alyssa Healy struck her second WPL 2023 half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as UP Warriorz made 159/6 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. While the Australian wicketkeeper-batter scored a 46-ball 58, McGrath made 50 off 37 balls, as the duo stitched 82 runs together. Saika Ishaque was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, taking three wickets including that of Healy and McGrath in the 17th over The Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians are currently leading the five-team table with six points, having won all three matches so far, while UP Warriorz are third with four points.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Another one bites the dust. Hayley Matthews gives a simple catch to Sophie Ecclestone. MI 58/2 (7.2)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: OUTT!!!!! Rajeshwari Gayakwad finally has the breakthrough as Yastika Bhatia is caught by Simran Shaikh for 27-ball 42. MI 58/1 (7)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Play and a miss. Alyssa Healy is convinced that Yastika Bhatia has edged behind. Umpire gives not out. UP go upstairs. TV replays show its not out. Meanwhile, 50 comes up for MI with three fours from Bhatia against Shabnim Ismail. MI 51/0 (6)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Boundary after boundary, Yastika Bhatia is wooing the crowd with her delightful strokes, the latest coming off Sophie Ecclestone. In what looked like the ball hit bat first, the TV umpire has given out. Hayley Matthews is being given out and the West Indian is left stunned. Oh wait, the decision is being reversed after the TV umpire reviews it again. Eventful and a long over. MI 40/0 (5)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Yastika Bhatia is found to have her mojo back. She was in good nick in the last match and today also, Bhatia has been the aggressive so far. MI 34/0 (4)

  • 9:34 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: PUT DOWNNN! Simran Sheikh puts down a dolly at the boundary. Yastika Bhatia survives. Deepti Sharma is not happy. MI 24/0 (3)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Shabnim Ismail comes into the attack and is on target straightaway. Yaskita Bhatia edged behind but Alyssa Healy puts down. Two balls later, Bhatia gets her shape right punches through covers. One more from the Indian left-hander, this time she pulls it to the fence. MI 17/0

  • 9:27 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia open the batting for Mumbai Indians. Rajeshwari Gayakwad concedes two boundaries to Matthews in the first over. MI 8/0 (1)

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Delightful piece of bowling from Amelia Kerr as Deepti Sharma is stumped in the final over. UP Warriorz finish at 159/6 in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur at the said that they would like to restrict the opposition to 160 and MI did just that.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Sophie Ecclestone tries to go big and finds the fielder. Mumbai Indians are back in the game in no time. Hayley Matthews gets a wicket. UP 146/5 (18)

Published Date: March 12, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 10:05 PM IST

