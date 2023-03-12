Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • UP-W Vs MI-W Live, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
live

UP-W Vs MI-W Live, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Mumbai Indians have won all their three games so far.

Updated: March 12, 2023 7:04 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live, UP Warriorz women vs Mumbai Indians women, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL live, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live scores, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live streaming, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live cricket match, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL live today, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians team news, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live updates, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live match score, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians playing XIs, UP-W vs MI-W, UP-W vs MI-W, UP-W vs MI-W, UP-W vs MI-W Live, UP-W vs MI-W Live Score, UP-W vs MI-W Live Updates, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians, Jio Cinemas, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, WPL 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alyssa Healy, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews,
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023, Live

Live, UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Scores:

Mumbai Indians would like to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they face UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have won all their three games fso far. On the other hand, UP Warriorz are coming into this contest with a dominating 10-wicket win over RCB in their last encounter.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:08 PM IST

  • 7:07 PM IST

  • 7:07 PM IST
    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Playing XIs
    Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

    UP Warriorz    : Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
  • 7:03 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy have won the toss and UP Warriorz will bat first

  • 7:02 PM IST
    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: The wicket is flat and is a high-scoring venue. As the records say, spinners have got more wickets at this venue. Watch out for Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sophie Ecclestone.
  • 6:59 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians’ Saika Ishaque is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets. She has been the find of the tournament so far.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: On the other hand, UP Warriorz are coming after a dominating 10-wicket win against RCB, Skipper Allysa Healy scored an unbeaten 96 to win the game for UP.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have been on a role in WPL winning all their three games so far. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, MI have performed in all departments, be it bowling, batting and fielding.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    Live, UP-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Hello and welcome to another WPL encounter between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 12, 2023 6:17 PM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 7:04 PM IST

More Stories