LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: Kohli Admits Test Cricket is ‘Ultimate’

AB De Villiers will be interviewing Virat Kohli at 12.30 pm IST today.

Updated: March 21, 2023 1:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

AB Devilliers will be interviewing Virat Kohli at 12.30 pm IST today.

With a little over a week left before the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, ex-RCB star AB De Villiers is set to interview former India captain Virat Kohli in what is being labeled as the interview of the decade. The two Greatest of All Time cricketers coming together in one frame once again should be reason enough for RCB fans to celebrate. Surely fans would be excited about all the secrets that are expected to be spilled during the million-dollar conversation. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on the ‘interview of the year’.

Live Updates

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: Kohli recalls IPL 2016 final, calls it an ‘intense’ game during the interview with AB De Villiers on 360 YouTube channel.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: “I’m was happy when I scored hundred in Test match against Australia. That gives me sense of calmness and relief and happiness,” Kohli to ABD.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: Kohli admits he was nervous when he met Anushka for the first time. He also recalls her attire.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: ABD asks Kohli about how was it when he met his wife Anushka Sharma for the first time. Kohli recalls it happened during a shoot after a series in Zimbabwe.

  • 12:30 PM IST

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: The interview is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. There is no update as of now. We are also waiting. Stay updated for all the latest.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: Also, what makes this interview special is the fact that both of them are close friends and hence it would be a sheer treat for RCB fans.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: Surely, the questions would be IPL-centric. Both cricketers have been part of the RCB franchise and have won many games for them.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Interview: AB De Villiers will interview Virat Kohli a few minutes from now and it is being labeled as the biggest interview of the year.

