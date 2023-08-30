Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Lands in Sri Lanka | WATCH
live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Lands in Sri Lanka | WATCH

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Match 2August 31, Pallekele: Battle of the equals beckons when Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka. Rain could play spoilsport. Check LIVE streaming deets. 

Updated: August 31, 2023 12:11 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates, Team India Squad Announcement LIVE, Team India Live updates, India Squad Live Updates, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, Asia Cup 2023 timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam has started his Asia Cup campaign in style. The Pakistan skipper’s 151 off 131 balls powered his side to a challenging emphatic 238-run win. With the first game done, the focus shifts to Sri Lanka. The Dasun Shanaka-led side take on Bangladesh in the second game of the Asia Cup today.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the Indian team have reached Sri Lanka. The team landed in Colombo in the afternoon and then they were off to Kandy where they play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the even

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “This means KL Rahul’s injury could aggravate. If he is unfit now, there is no guarantee that he will be fit after two games. The news is not good for Indian fans because Rahul plays very well at No. 5 in ODIs. His stats are very good,” Kaif said on Star Sports.

  • 11:49 AM IST

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: ‘We are ready for the match against India. It’s just another match for us! The way we are performing and have the momentum with us, I’m hopeful of a positive result in the match In Shaa Allah’ – Iftikhar Ahmed

  • 11:44 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “MS Dhoni groomed the fast bowlers and handed over to Virat Kohli. When Virat was captain, bowling was complete. When Mahi bhai was captain, Shami, Bhuvi and Umesh were new, and only I was there,” Ishant Sharma

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: So yes, the Pakistan side has landed in Sri Lanka. They will now travel to Kandy where they play India on September 2. They are a side brimming with confidence after the massive win over Nepal.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has spoken about Virat Kohli being as important as captain Rohit Sharma for India. Ganguly also believes this will be Rohit’s first and last ODI WC as India captain.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Ahead of the big clash, Babar hailed Kohli and revealed that it was the former India captain’s praise that gave him confidence. While speaking on Star Sports recently, Babar revealed that.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam now is the quickest to 19 ODI hundreds in terms of inns. Has got there in 102 inns. He also has 28 fifties to go along with this. This means he has 47 fifty plus scores in just 102 inns. Roughly translating to a fifty plus score in every 2.17 inns. Crazy consistency

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.