LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar Lavishes Praise on Kohli – FULL QUOTE

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Match 2August 31, Pallekele: Battle of the equals beckons when Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka. Rain could play spoilsport. Check LIVE streaming deets. 

Updated: August 31, 2023 10:54 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Babar Azam has started his Asia Cup campaign in style. The Pakistan skipper’s 151 off 131 balls powered his side to a challenging emphatic 238-run win. With the first game done, the focus shifts to Sri Lanka. The Dasun Shanaka-led side take on Bangladesh in the second game of the Asia Cup today.

Meanwhile, the Indian team have reached Sri Lanka. The team landed in Colombo in the afternoon and then they were off to Kandy where they play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the even

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has spoken about Virat Kohli being as important as captain Rohit Sharma for India. Ganguly also believes this will be Rohit’s first and last ODI WC as India captain.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Ahead of the big clash, Babar hailed Kohli and revealed that it was the former India captain’s praise that gave him confidence. While speaking on Star Sports recently, Babar revealed that.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam now is the quickest to 19 ODI hundreds in terms of inns. Has got there in 102 inns. He also has 28 fifties to go along with this. This means he has 47 fifty plus scores in just 102 inns. Roughly translating to a fifty plus score in every 2.17 inns. Crazy consistency

  • 9:39 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rain is likely to play a spoilsport during India vs Pakistan match on Saturday. According to Accuweather, there is a 90 per cent chance of thunderstorms, putting the match under serious doubt.
  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar is only six runs away from becoming the fastest captain to score 2000 ODI runs. The Indian premier batter took 36 innings to score 2000 ODI runs as Team India captain. The current Pakistan captain has already scored 1994 runs in 30 one-day innings. Overall, Babar has amassed up 5353 runs in 104 ODI matches at an average of 59.48, with 19 hundreds.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The soaring temperature in Multan could be one of the reasons why Afridi cramped up. And with the India clash coming up, the management did not want to take any risk and hence did not ask him to bowl after five overs.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Afridi bowled merely five overs in the game picking up two wickets. He was then seen leaving the field after speaking to the physio near the boundary ropes.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan have a hectic travel schedule ahead. They are flying from Multan to Colombo tonight, then they will fly back to Lahore after the India match. They will play a Super Four match and then fly back to Colombo from Lahore. Hopefully, this won’t have a negative impact on the team performances and players will remain fully fit too.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence. We want to give 100% every match, hope to do that there as well,” Babar said at the post-match presentation after the emphatic win over Nepal.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The second team to qualify from Group A will either be India or Nepal. Pakistan are almost through after a massive win over Nepal.

