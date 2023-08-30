Home

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: ‘This PAK Side Will Lift ODI World Cup in IND’ – Fans REACT

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Scores And Updates, August 30, Colombo: Babar Azam's glorious century powers Pakistan to 342 for six.. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Babar Azam has started his Asia Cup campaign in style. The Pakistan skipper smashed a brilliant 151 off 131 balls to power his side to a challenging 342 for six.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

