LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: RAIN May Play Spoilsport During BAN vs SRL?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Match 2August 31, Pallekele: Battle of the equals beckons when Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka. Rain could play spoilsport. Check LIVE streaming deets. 

Updated: August 31, 2023 8:19 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam has started his Asia Cup campaign in style. The Pakistan skipper’s 151 off 131 balls powered his side to a challenging emphatic 238-run win. With the first game done, the focus shifts to Sri Lanka. The Dasun Shanaka-led side take on Bangladesh in the second game of the Asia Cup today.

Meanwhile, the Indian team have reached Sri Lanka. The team landed in Colombo in the afternoon and then they were off to Kandy where they play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the even

Live Updates

  • 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The second team to qualify from Group A will either be India or Nepal. Pakistan are almost through after a massive win over Nepal.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Pitch Report

    The pitch is Pallekele will be a good surface to play cricket. The batting will be easier with the new ball but once the ball becomes soft and spinners come into play, it will not be easy to bat.

  • 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “When I went in, the ball wasn’t coming on properly, so I was trying to build an innings with Rizwan. Then we had a different phase, sometimes Rizwan gave me confidence, sometimes I gave him belief,” said Babar Azam yesterday after Pakistan’s emphatic win.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the second day of the Asia Cup. After the first day in Multan which was ruled by the hosts, on the second day, Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar notched up his 19th ODI century in the 42nd over. He also became the fastest to 19 ODI hundreds. With this, he stands second in the list of Pakistan century-makers in ODI cricket. This was also his 31st international hundred, which equals him to Pakistan legends Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: It seems like the game at Multan would be over soon, thanks to some fiery pace bowling from Pakistan. Today, they have once again proved why this unit is being backed to lift the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup later.

  • 8:00 PM IST

  • 7:46 PM IST
    Babar Azam in the last 22 innings in ODI:
    158(139), 57(72), 114(83), 105*(115), 103(107), 77(93), 1(3), 74(85), 57(65), 91(125), 66(82), 79(114), 4(13), 49(46), 65(66), 54(62), 107(117), 1(5), 0(3), 53(66), 60(86), 151(131)
    Incredible consistency from Babar.
  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam has started his Asia Cup campaign in style. The Pakistan skipper smashed a brilliant 151 off 131 balls to power his side to a challenging 342 for six.

