LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: When And Where is The Opening Ceremony?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 28, 2023 1:18 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Live Updates

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The live streaming of all matches during the Asia Cup 2023 would be on Hotstar. Have you downloaded the app yet? If not, do it to stay abreast with all the happenings.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli on his 183 innings against Pakistan said, “I had never thought that I would score so many runs in an innings and that too while chasing. That day I was in a different zone naturally.”

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: It is beilieved that rain will play a part during the Asia Cup. Never a good news for the fans. Hoping that rain stays away during the course of the competition.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The teams at the Asia Cup would also use the opportunity to prepare for the ODI WC. The Asia Cup would be like a dress rehearsal for a number of teams.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: After beating Afghanistan, Pakistan reclaim the No.1 spot in the men’s ODI team rankings less than five weeks out from the World Cup.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli has the most Player of the match awards in Asia Cup history. He will again be India’s key player at the event.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla will attend PCB’s official dinner. They are set to leave for Pakistan on September 4.

  • 11:15 AM IST

  • 10:31 AM IST

    Afghanistan SQUAD: H Shahidi (c), Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najib Zadran, Md Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Sharifuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq, Abdur Rahman

  • 10:28 AM IST

