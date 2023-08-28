LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: PCB Reveal Pakistan Jersey – SEE PIC

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 28, 2023 5:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Asia Cup said, “I’ve talked to Rohit Bhai, Virat bhai and Rahul Bhai. I’ll try to improve in the ODI format without changing my approach”.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Out of six participating teams, Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad so far. FYI, Sri Lanka are the defencing champions.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma ahead of Asia Cup said, “I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup. I was in good shape and mindset. I want to bring that back and I’ve time to do that”.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The Asia Cup begins on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the tournament-opener in Multan, but all eyes are fixed on the mega clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Naveen ul Haq shared a cryptic story on his Instagram account following a snub from the Asia Cup team. “No matter how well your eyes adjust to darkness, you’ll never mistake it for light,” wrote Naveen.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “I’m happy being where I am. I’m ticking all the boxes day by day. In terms of preparation, I had fantastic two days of practice with the boys and also it was competitive. So happy to be here right now and embracing each and every moment,” Iyer on his preparation for Asia Cup.
    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer after getting picked in the Asia Cup 2023 squad said, “I’m really happy to be back. I never imagined that I would recover so fast”.

