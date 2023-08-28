LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: COVID Hits SL Team; Will Tournament be Postponed?

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 28, 2023 8:55 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka play their first match on 31st of Aug at Pallekelle against rivals Bangladesh but are yet to declare their squad.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Defending Champions Sri Lanka are struggling to get 15 fit players on the park for the Asia cup and is the only team till now yet to declare their squad out of the 6 teams for the Asia Cup starting on 30th August.

  • 8:51 PM IST

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023, while Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful. Binura Fernando could replace him. Sri Lanka already have Dushmantha Chameera ruled out and Wanindu Hasaranga is also doubtful. Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando are down with COVID-19.

  • 8:33 PM IST

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Meanwhile, India wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, who is currently in rehab after surviving a fatal car accident back in December 2022, visited the India camp in Bengaluru’s Alur ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: There is massive buzz in and around the Asia Cup, so much so that it seems this is the ODI World Cup. Are you feeling the excitement as well?

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: India have a better record in Pallekele than Pakistan and that puts them in an advantageous position in Asia Cup 2023 Group A encounter.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Broadcasters Star Sports has already announced the names of the anchors who will be working during the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Mayanti Langer, Jatin Sapru, Zainab Abbas, Tanay Tiwari and Jaiti Khera will be seen hosting shows before, after and in between of the matches.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The Indian team will be departing for Sri Lanka most probably on August 31. They are currently at the preparatory camp in Alur.

