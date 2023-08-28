LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: ‘Always Need Something New to go Another Level’ – Kohli

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 28, 2023 10:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Live Updates

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli said, “My career highlight is obviously winning the World Cup in 2011, I was 23 at that time, I probably didn’t understand the magnitude of it but now at 34, has played many World Cups which we haven’t been able to win, I understand the emotions of seniors”.

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli said “After 15 years, I still like challenges, World Cup 2023 is one challenge, it excites me – I always need something new to go another level”.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The larger picture for Sri Lanka will be the World Cup in India and they would not like to rush their important players for Asia Cup and keep them fit for the big World Cup.

  • 9:53 PM IST

  • 9:53 PM IST
    Sri Lankan Team Update
    -Dushmantha Chameera ruled out.
    – Dilshan Madhushanka ruled out.
    – Wanindu Hasaranga unlikely to be a part.
    – Lahiru Kumara unlikely to be a part.
  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: In Asia Cup, India enjoy a 7-5 win-loss ratio against Pakistan in ODIs. Only one match in the 1997 edition ended in no result. India have breached the 300-run mark thrice against Pakistan in Asia Cup, winning twice and losing once.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli on Asia Cup 2023 said, “I know the expectations are there to win the World Cup. The emotions of the people, the excitement, but please know that no one wants to win more than the players”.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup is a dress rehearsal for all the teams except Nepal and everyone would be hoping that they get their right combination come the world cup. Needs to be seen which team comes up with a settled side for the World Cup.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka play their first match on 31st of Aug at Pallekelle against rivals Bangladesh but are yet to declare their squad.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Defending Champions Sri Lanka are struggling to get 15 fit players on the park for the Asia cup and is the only team till now yet to declare their squad out of the 6 teams for the Asia Cup starting on 30th August.

