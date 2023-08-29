LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Will Nepal vs Pakistan Curtain-Raiser Get Washed OUT?

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 29, 2023 7:37 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: On the fourth day of the practise camp in Alur, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer opened the batting during a simulation match and that has raised speculations.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the Asia Cup live updates. We are merely a little over 24 hours away from the start of the much-awaited event.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will be crucial to India’s chances of winning the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, and with six centuries in the year 2023 already, including his two tons in IPL, he has been in stunning form ahead of the upcoming tournaments.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “Naseem has bowled well in a lot of matches, but he has still not performed up to his capability. He should win matches for Pakistan considering his capability”, said Wahab Riaz.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: For those asking, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi didn’t register themselves for the Big Bash League draft. Several Pakistan players could be partially/not available because of Tests against Australia and limited-overs series against New Zealand.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: After winning the T20I series in Ireland, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma have joined the Indian team at Alur.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli said, “My career highlight is obviously winning the World Cup in 2011, I was 23 at that time, I probably didn’t understand the magnitude of it but now at 34, has played many World Cups which we haven’t been able to win, I understand the emotions of seniors”.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli said “After 15 years, I still like challenges, World Cup 2023 is one challenge, it excites me – I always need something new to go another level”.

