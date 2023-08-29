LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Kohli, Rohit on Cusp of Edging Tendulkar’s BIG Feat – Check DEETS

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 29, 2023 9:02 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma said, “Captaincy is not based on personal likes and dislikes – I have faced exclusion in a World Cup and I know how it exactly feels – if anyone misses out, there is a reason for it”.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: A report suggests Disney Star may generate an Ad revenue of 400cr from Asia Cup 2023. Well, that is a staggering amount.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Now, a report in the Mint claims that a 10 second ad during the game would cost around Rs 25-30 lakh. This just goes on to show the interest around the clash.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Tendulkar has amassed 971 runs in Asia Cup ODIs and he finds himself in the third spot in the list of most runs. On the other hand, Rohit is on the fifth spot in the list with a total of 745 runs while Kohli, with 613 runs, finds himself in the 12th spot.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar uploaded a picture of himself sitting beside a cat while gently petting it. The cricketer can be seen in trendy clothing in the image, donning a cap, an orange t-shirt and a pair of light blue jeans. He accompanied his post with a title that reads, “Made a new friend yesterday”, followed by a laughing emoji.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: On the fourth day of the practise camp in Alur, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer opened the batting during a simulation match and that has raised speculations.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the Asia Cup live updates. We are merely a little over 24 hours away from the start of the much-awaited event.

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will be crucial to India’s chances of winning the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, and with six centuries in the year 2023 already, including his two tons in IPL, he has been in stunning form ahead of the upcoming tournaments.

