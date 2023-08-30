LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Atif Aslam to Set Stage on FIRE

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Updates, August 30, Colombo: AR Rahman and Atif Aslam are among the big names set to perform at Multan during the ceremony. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 30, 2023 2:08 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

D-day is here, today starts the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Live Updates

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar holds a commanding advantage at the head of proceedings with 877 rating points after the ICC updated the weekly rankings list. There is no stopping Babar.

  • 1:59 PM IST
    Hotstar is broadcasting the Asia Cup and World Cup for free but here is the catch
    – Free only on Mobile devices.
    – Free mode only gives a quality of 480P, for 720P and more, one has to subscribe.
    – Frequent ads in between.
  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung will perform at the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup in Multan.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: We are literally moments away from the start of the Opening ceremony at the cricket ground in Multan. Are you excited for the curtain-raiser?

  • 1:40 PM IST

  • 1:36 PM IST

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rinku Singh said, “Jasprit Bumrah is a very supportive captain. He told me to relax and play freely when I was nervous”.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: There will be a LIVE session we would host on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter where we will preview the Asia Cup opener.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Will Babar Azam hit a century tonight to get his Asia Cup campaign up and running? Expectations would be high from the No. 1 ODI batter in the world.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul is not flying with the team as per reports. Rahul is set to miss the first two games. He is going to miss the Pakistan, Nepal game.

