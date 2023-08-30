Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Atif Aslam to Set Stage on FIRE

live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Atif Aslam to Set Stage on FIRE

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Updates, August 30, Colombo: AR Rahman and Atif Aslam are among the big names set to perform at Multan during the ceremony. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

D-day is here, today starts the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES