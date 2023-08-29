Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: PAK Reveal Playing XI vs Nepal on Match Eve
live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: PAK Reveal Playing XI vs Nepal on Match Eve

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 29, 2023 9:22 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates, Team India Squad Announcement LIVE, Team India Live updates, India Squad Live Updates, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, Asia Cup 2023 timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely two days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Changes From Last ODI: Mohammad Nawaz preferred over Usama Mir for the match against Nepal, Iftikhar Ahmed replaces Said Shakeel from the previous ODI. Are you satisfied with Pakistan’s playing XI?

  • 9:11 PM IST

    PAK Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: ‘Rohit Sharma is a free wicket against the fiery Pakistan bowling attack with the new swinging ball. Ishan Kishan should open with Shubman Gill, Ishan has got all the runs as an opening batter’ – former India captain Kris Srikkanth.

  • 8:31 PM IST

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “KLR unavailable for the first two games. Opens up a host of discussion points…does Ishan open? If yes, where will Shubman bat? Or Rohit-Gill-Ishan bat 1-2-3 and then Kohli bats at 4? Or Rohit-Gill open…Kohli at 3 and Ishan at 5? Or Gill gets benched and Tilak/SKY bat at 5?” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

  • 8:06 PM IST

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul enjoyed his batting in the nets today. He played all types of shots including the reverse sweep. He would in all probability be part of India’s Asia Cup XI in the later stages of the tournament.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal’s Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal.

  • 7:59 PM IST

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma said ahead of Asia Cup, “my career Strike Rate is around 90, but in the last few years it’s been around 105-110 in ODIs. In that process my average dipped a bit, somewhere you had to compromise. It’s not possible to have a 55 average and 110 Strike Rate”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.