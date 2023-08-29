Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Pakistan Game – Check DEETS
live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Pakistan Game – Check DEETS

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 29, 2023 1:39 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates, Team India Squad Announcement LIVE, Team India Live updates, India Squad Live Updates, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, Asia Cup 2023 timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely two days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 1:23 PM IST

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid said on Star Sports, “Shreyas Iyer has ticked all the boxes in the practice session. We’ll give him game time in the Asia Cup”.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid confirms KL Rahul will be unavailable for the match against Pakistan on Saturday. This also opens up an opportunity for Ishan Kishan, but will be be best-suited in the middle-order?

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: In what could be termed as a massive setback for the Indian team, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the opening game against Pakistan.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the only captains to score 300+ runs in a single edition of Asia Cup.

  • 12:33 PM IST
    Strongest Nepal XI For Asia Cup 2023:
    Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Arjun Saud, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Pratish GC, Lalit Rajbanshi
  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Just 1 day left until the thrill and excitement of Super11 Asia Cup 2023 unfold! Are you ready for the action-packed ride?

  • 12:22 PM IST

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Makhaya Ntini said on Rev Sports, “When Kohli is batting, don’t say a word to him, if you do so then you are actually playing into his hands – he wants the sledge, he loves such things and makes him extra determined orelse he might feel bored so you need to be smart against him”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.