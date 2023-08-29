Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: When Will Sri Lanka Announce SQUAD?
LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 29, 2023 11:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely two days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Live Updates

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Makhaya Ntini said on Rev Sports, “When Kohli is batting, don’t say a word to him, if you do so then you are actually playing into his hands – he wants the sledge, he loves such things and makes him extra determined orelse he might feel bored so you need to be smart against him”.

  • 10:45 AM IST

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: You can live stream all Asia Cup 2023 matches on Disney+Hotstar. Have you downloaded the app already? If not, do it.

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Can Nepal pose a threat for Pakistan? Surely they can given the potential of a few players. It is not easy as Pakistan would start overwhelming favourites.

  • 10:07 AM IST
    Asia Cup venues
    The Asia Cup will be played across four venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Multan and Lahore will host the Pakistan leg of the tournament, whereas Kandy and Colombo will host the games in Sri Lanka.
  • 10:07 AM IST
    Format
    The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off on 30 August with two groups comprising three teams playing in round-robin style within their group. Top two sides from each group will then qualify for the Super Four stage. The Super Four will be another round-robin series of games. The top two sides from there will qualify for the final, to be played on 17 September in Colombo.
  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: India is the most successful side in the tournament with seven titles (six ODI and one T20I) to their name. Sri Lanka comes in second place with six (five ODI and one T20I) titles. Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup started all the way back in 1984 in the ODI format, although the recent editions have alternated between ODI and T20I formats. The 2023 edition will be played as a ODI (50-over) competition.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: This will be Nepal’s debut in the tournament. They qualified by winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, where they overcame the United Arab Emirates in the final by seven wickets.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan smashed 210 runs for the opening wicket when India met Pakistan last time in ODI Asia Cup. Dhawan would certainly be missed.

