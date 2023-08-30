Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: When Will Opening Ceremony START?
live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: When Will Opening Ceremony START?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 30, 2023 7:47 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates, Team India Squad Announcement LIVE, Team India Live updates, India Squad Live Updates, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, Asia Cup 2023 timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

D-day is here, here is the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “If we look at India’s fast bowling, fitness is a concern. Players have been unfit for a long time, we don’t know if they are fragile, will they go full throttle. Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they have youngsters, who have played plenty of cricket but they don’t have that much of experience,” said Salman Butt on his YouTube channel.

  • 7:46 AM IST

  • 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt reckoned India only perform well when premier batters Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma deliver. He also reckoned India’s chances of winning the Asia Cup is slim as there are many players who are returning from injuries.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: So yes, today is what we were all waiting for. The Asia Cup curtain-raiser between Nepal and Pakistan at Multan. Are you excited?

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: With three frontline quicks and three spin-bowling all-rounders, Pakistan aren’t short of options in the bowling department either. The team chose to make a few changes from the XI that played Afghanistan in the final ODI in Colombo.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Changes From Last ODI: Mohammad Nawaz preferred over Usama Mir for the match against Nepal, Iftikhar Ahmed replaces Said Shakeel from the previous ODI. Are you satisfied with Pakistan’s playing XI?

  • 9:11 PM IST

    PAK Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: ‘Rohit Sharma is a free wicket against the fiery Pakistan bowling attack with the new swinging ball. Ishan Kishan should open with Shubman Gill, Ishan has got all the runs as an opening batter’ – former India captain Kris Srikkanth.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “KLR unavailable for the first two games. Opens up a host of discussion points…does Ishan open? If yes, where will Shubman bat? Or Rohit-Gill-Ishan bat 1-2-3 and then Kohli bats at 4? Or Rohit-Gill open…Kohli at 3 and Ishan at 5? Or Gill gets benched and Tilak/SKY bat at 5?” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.