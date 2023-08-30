Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: All You Need to Know About Opening Ceremony – Check DEETS
live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: All You Need to Know About Opening Ceremony – Check DEETS

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Updates, August 30, Colombo: AR Rahman and Atif Aslam are among the big names set to perform at Multan during the ceremony. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates, Team India Squad Announcement LIVE, Team India Live updates, India Squad Live Updates, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, Asia Cup 2023 timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

D-day is here, today starts the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rinku Singh said, “Jasprit Bumrah is a very supportive captain. He told me to relax and play freely when I was nervous”.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: There will be a LIVE session we would host on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter where we will preview the Asia Cup opener.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Will Babar Azam hit a century tonight to get his Asia Cup campaign up and running? Expectations would be high from the No. 1 ODI batter in the world.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul is not flying with the team as per reports. Rahul is set to miss the first two games. He is going to miss the Pakistan, Nepal game.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam has hinted he could add 1-2 different players in the World Cup squad, but says he is satisfied with his current playing XI and also knows which 15-18 players should be in the squad. Inzamam Ul Haq met Babar, Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn in Multan for World Cup squad discussions.

  • 11:30 AM IST

  • 11:13 AM IST

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: DD Sports will have a “DD Sports HD” version from the Asia Cup. This is truly a piece of good news for fans in India.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The Opening Ceremony would start at 1 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. We will surely keep you one-step up on all the happenings.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The Indian team will fly from Bengaluru at 11:30AM IST and will land in Colombo at 12:45PM IST today. They will then move to Kandy from there.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.