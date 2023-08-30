Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rizwan TROLLED After Hilarious Run Out – POSTS
LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rizwan TROLLED After Hilarious Run Out – POSTS

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Updates, August 30, Colombo: AR Rahman and Atif Aslam are among the big names set to perform at Multan during the ceremony. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 30, 2023 5:24 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

D-day is here, today starts the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

