LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah Will Not Attend Opening Ceremony – REPORT

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 28, 2023 10:09 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Live Updates

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Following the Asia Cup, there is the ODI World Cup for which Pakistan will officially unveil their kit at 2:45PM at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore tomorrow.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga turns 40 today. He has been a premier bowler for the side for over a decade. He was also part of the side that made it to the ODI World Cup final in India.

  • 10:06 AM IST

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Spotlight would be on the India-Pakistan game which takes place on September 2. The arch-rivals meet each other twice in the group stage and there will be a third – if they make the final.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The 2023 Asia Cup will be played between from August 30 to September 17 across four venues. In Pakistan, four matches will be staged – one in Multan and three others in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium which includes two group-stage matches and a knockout game. In Sri Lanka, Pallekele and Colombo will be the two venues.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Reports suggest BCCI Secretary and President of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, who was invited by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend the opener between Pakistan and Nepal has turned down the proposal.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Curtly Ambrose said, “Jasprit Bumrah is an exceptional bowler. His return to the Indian squad is bound to inject depth and versatility into the Indian bowling lineup”.

  • 8:55 AM IST

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Indian team will be heading off to Colombo tomorrow as per reports. Jasprit Bumrah and the rest returning from Ireland would join the camp today.

