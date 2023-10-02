Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India Eye To Increase Medal Tally

Updated: October 2, 2023 6:41 AM IST

By Nikhil

India at Asian Games (credit: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | Asian Games 2023, October 2

The Indian contingent will once again try to add more medals to their tally as they come out to perform on October 2. After an historic end to October 1, The Indian team bagged 15 medals, which is a record for most medals won by India in a single day in Asian Games history. The Indian athletes and players will compete across different events out of which 7 will be for medals. The star highlight will be the Indian shuttles, the Table Tennis team, and the Indian hockey team.

India’s medal tally-

Gold: 13

Silver: 21

Bronze: 19

Live Updates

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Men’s 100m decathlon is first. India’s Tejaswin finishes fourth after starting on lane 8. He clocks 11.12s and collects 834 points.

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: FYI, India had eight medal events on Sunday and got to the podium on all the occasions. How many times have we seen a scenario like this?

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Schedule For October 2

    Archery
    India vs Malaysia – Recurve Mixed Team (1/8 Elimination)
    India vs UAE – Compound Mixed Team (1/8 Elimination)
    Singapore vs India – Compound Men’s Team (1/8 Elimination)
    Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami – Men’s and women’s Compound individual (1/16 Elimination)
    Bhajan Kaur – Recurve Women’s Individual (1/32 Elimination)
    Ankita Bhakat, Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara – Men’s and women’s Recurve Women’s individual (1/16 Elimination)
    Athletics
    Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s Decathlon (100m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put)
    Sandesh Jesse and Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s High Jump (Qualification)
    Mohammed Afsal Pulikkakath – Men’s 800m (Heat 2 )
    Krishan Kumar – Men’s 800m (Heat 3)
    Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Heat 1)
    Yashas Palaksha – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Heat 3)
    Sinchal Kaveramma – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Heat 2)
    Vithya Ramra – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Heat 1)
    Pavithra Venkatesh – Pole Vault
    Shaili Singh – Women’s Long Jump
    Priti and Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase (Final)
    4 X 400m Relay – Mixed (Final)
    Men’s 400m (Final)
    Badminton
    Men’s and women’s singles – Round of 64
    Doubles and mixed doubles – Round of 32
    Bridge
    Men’s, women’s and mixed team – Round-robin matches
    Canoe Sprint
    Niraj Verma – Men’s Canoe Sprint Single 1,000m (Final)
    Shivani Verma and Megha Peadeep – Women’s Canoe Double 500m (Final)
    Parvathy Geetha and Binita Chanu – Women’s Kayak Double 500m (Final)
    Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh – Men’s Canoe Double 500m (Final)
    Chess
    Men’s and women’s team (Round 4)
    Diving
    London Singh – Men’s 1m Springboard (Final)
    Equestrian
    Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun i- Eventing jumping (Team final and individual final)
    Hockey
    India vs Bangladesh – Preliminary Men’s (Pool match)
    Kabaddi
    India vs Chinese Taipei – Women’s Team (Group match)
    Kurash
    Jyoti Tokas – Women’s 87kg (quarterfinal)
    Yash Chauhan – Men 90kg (quarterfinal)
    Roller skating
    Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Inghale – Men’s speed skating 3,000m relay
    Sepaktakraw
    India vs Singapore – Men’s quadrant preliminary (Group match)
    India vs Philippines – Women’s quadrant preliminary (Group match)
    India vs Philippines – Men’s quadrant preliminary (Group match)
    Squash
    India vs Thailand – Mixed Doubles (Pool match)
    Table Tennis
    Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee – Women’s Doubles (Semi-final)
  • Oct 2, 2023 6:02 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: The Indian contingent has breached the half-century mark as far as the medals tally is concerned and on is likely to get better than the previous edition if not reach that targeted 100-medal mark.

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Hello and welcome to another coverage day at the Asian Games 2023.

