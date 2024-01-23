Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Will Kohli Attend EVENT?

LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: The India cricketers would be felicitated for their brilliant show in 2023.

Updated: January 23, 2024 11:04 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

BCCI Awards to be announced today (Image: X)

LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: The wait is set to end today evening when the Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) host the much-awaited awards night. It would be a highly-anticipated event as a lot of youngsters would be in line to get rewarded at the event which takes place in Hyderabad – two days ahead of the first Test between India and England. It would be a starry evening in Hyderabad as both India and English cricketers would be attending it.

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Shastri will join an illustrious list of past recipients of the CK Nayudu Award, including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Syed Kirmani, and Kris Srikkanth.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: After taking a break for the first two Tests versus England, it will be interesting to see Kohli is present at the event tonight or not.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: In 2023, Gill became the fastest to breach the 2000-run mark in ODIs, smashing five centuries in the format.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: This is the first-time since the onset of COVID in March 2020 that the BCCI is organising the Awards. It is surely a big occasion in the lives of the Indian cricketers as it will give them added motivation.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Fans can get the live streaming of the event on Jio Cinema app. It starts at 6:00 PM IST and the bigwigs of Indian cricket are going to be present.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Gill has been in phenomenal form in 2023 in the white-ball format. He is surely being looked at as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: India’s young opener Shubman Gill and former head coach Ravi Shastri will be honoured with BCCI 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. Gill will be honoured with the Cricketer of the Year award following his impressive performance in 12 months.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Given the fact that Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill had a brilliant 2023, they could win big during the Awards function tonight.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: The event in Hyderabad starts at 6 PM in the evening today and it would be attended by the Indian cricket team and the touring English side.

  • Jan 23, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Hello and good morning, today is an important day for India cricket lovers as it is the much-awaited BCCI awards night. The event would be held in Hyderabad.

