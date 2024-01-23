Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Check When And Where to WATCH!

LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: The India cricketers would be felicitated for their brilliant show in 2023.

Updated: January 23, 2024 12:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

BCCI Awards to be announced today (Image: X)

LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: The wait is set to end today evening when the Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) host the much-awaited awards night. It would be a highly-anticipated event as a lot of youngsters would be in line to get rewarded at the event which takes place in Hyderabad – two days ahead of the first Test between India and England. It would be a starry evening in Hyderabad as both India and English cricketers would be attending it.

Live Updates

  • Jan 23, 2024 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Jasprit Bumrah in a recent interview said, “I’m of that generation where Test cricket is king. I’ll always judge myself on it. I started with IPL, but I learned to bowl through First-Class cricket. I was never happy with just white-ball cricket, Test cricket is the utmost format”.

  • Jan 23, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Everyone would be hoping to see Virat Kohli. Will he attend the starry event in the evening in Hyderabad? We will find that out.

  • Jan 23, 2024 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan likely to replace Virat Kohli for the first two Test matches against England. This is what PTI claimed yesterday.

  • Jan 23, 2024 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: 41-year-old James Anderson practicing at Hyderabad for the Test series. He would be the key for the visiting side.

  • Jan 23, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: The event would be a starry affair as the bigwigs of Indian cricket are expected to be present.

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Zaheer Khan recently hailed the Indian captain, he said: “Rohit Sharma leads from the front, he walks the talk – when you have a leader walking the talk, it gives you better efficiency within the entire group & he is a proven leader”.

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: England coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the India series said, “India is a land of opportunities. We want to be the bravest in the Test series”.

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Virat Kohli practiced with the Indian side in Hyderabad on Sunday but on Monday, BCCI said the former captain has withdrawn from the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: Interesting to see Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni and other legendary Indian cricketers would be present or not.

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BCCI Awards 2024: BCCI awards function to be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday — first since 2019; Winners of past four years will be given their awards.

