Updated: October 23, 2023 4:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Legendary Indian Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At Age Of 77. (Pic: X)

New Delhi, Bishan Singh Bedi Dies At 77: Former India cricketer Bisan Singh Bedi dies at 77 on October 23, Monday. The legendary spin bowler represented India in 67 Test matches from 1967 to 1979, amassing a total of 266 wickets. He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet with Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, Erapalli Prasanna, and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. He played a total of 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches.

Live Updates

  • Oct 23, 2023 4:39 PM IST

  • Oct 23, 2023 4:39 PM IST

  • Oct 23, 2023 4:37 PM IST

    He was a very good singer and used to sing on team buses and in the dressing room. He was also a good actor and appeared in a few Hindi films.

  • Oct 23, 2023 4:36 PM IST

    Bishan Singh Bedi was a very intelligent cricketer and had a deep understanding of the game. He was also a very good tactician and was known for his aggressive captaincy.

  • Oct 23, 2023 4:35 PM IST
    He is the only Indian to have taken over 1,500 wickets in first-class cricket.
  • Oct 23, 2023 4:35 PM IST
    Bishan Singh Bedi hold the record for best economical figures in a 60-over World Cup match with figures of 12 overs – 8 runs – 1 wicket at an economy rate of 0.50.
  • Oct 23, 2023 4:34 PM IST
    Bishan Singh Bedi Dies At 77: He was the second spinner to captain the Indian team in ODIs, after Erapalli Prasanna.
  • Oct 23, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    “Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief” the Home Minister posted on X.

  • Oct 23, 2023 4:32 PM IST

  • Oct 23, 2023 4:32 PM IST

