Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Closing Ceremony, ODI WC Final 2023: Standby For AIRSHOW!
live

LIVE BUZZ – Closing Ceremony, ODI WC Final 2023: Standby For AIRSHOW!

Closing Ceremony LIVE BUZZ - Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023, Ahmedabad: India take on Australia in the final on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium.

Updated: November 19, 2023 1:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Closing Ceremony live updates, Ind vs Aus Closing Ceremony live updates, Closing Ceremony ODI World Cup 2023, Ind vs Aus squads, Ind vs Aus predictions, India vs Australia, India vs Australia updates, India vs Australia live updates, India vs Australia live cricket updates, Ind vs Aus H2H, Cricket World Cup 2023 Final 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 Final, ODI WC 2023 Final, Cricket News, ODI WC 2023 Final Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 Final live updates, Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.
Closing Ceremony, India vs Australia, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Closing Ceremony LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: So yes, we finally have our two finalists – India and Australia. The two cricketing heavyweights will go head-to-head in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It would be a repeat of the 2003 WC final in which India lost. Having had an unbeaten run in the competition, India will start firm favourites and it will take Australia a lot to edge the home side. All in all, a cracker in store for the fans.

Trending Now

LIVE ODI World Cup 2023 CLOSING CEREMONY, India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup Final Match 2023 LIVE Cricket Updates

Live Updates

  • Nov 19, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    Here is the video of Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue has turned blue ahead of the grand finale.

  • Nov 19, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: All in readiness for the Closing Ceremony to begin.

  • Nov 19, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Both the teams are on the ground for warmup ahead of the toss. But the airshow will begin before the toss. India Air Force will rule the sky at Ahmedabad before the finale. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates about the closing ceremony of the ODI World Cup 2023.

  • Nov 19, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Guess what, a school in Faridabad has postponed it’s unit Test because of the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

  • Nov 19, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: We are almost ready for the start of the airshow. It is set to be a spectacle for sure. The anticipation is growing every minute.

  • Nov 19, 2023 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: In moments from now, the air show will start proceedings. All eyes will be on the skies once the airshow starts.

  • Nov 19, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “If I am picking a One Day World XI right now, Rohit Sharma is my opening Batsmen ” – Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain Michael Clarke is in awe of Indian Captain.

  • Nov 19, 2023 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Virat Kohli needs just 3 runs to become the 2nd leading run-getter in World Cup history. Kohli has a lot to look forward to.

  • Nov 19, 2023 9:39 AM IST
    Security at Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow for the finals:
    – More than 6000 security personnel
    – 4 senior IPS, IG, DIG
    – 23 DCP
    – 39 assistant commissioner of police
    – NDRF teams
    – 92 police inspectors

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.