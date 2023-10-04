Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: All Captains Meet at 2:30 PM IST

live

LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: All Captains Meet at 2:30 PM IST

LIVE BUZZ - ODI World Cup 2023: All Captains Meet Today. 1st Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 05, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC Men's World Cup 2023

LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023

We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the biggest cricketing event – arguably of the decade – the ODI Cricket World Cup. This time it takes place in India and the excitement among the fans is palpable. Today, there is the All Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad where the opening match of the tournament will also take place between England and New Zealand. Lot’s to look forward to, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES