LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Hardik Pandya Likely to be Named T20I Captain

LIVE Updates | IND's T20 Squad For WI Tour: The Indian cricket team is set to play Windies in five T20Is. Reports suggest with the ODI World Cup coming up, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be rested, while Rinku Singh is likely to get a maiden call-up. Check LIVE Updates. 

Updated: June 27, 2023 11:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Rohit, Virat Likely to be Rested For Windies T20Is (Image: IANS)

The ODI and the Test squad was announced last week, while the T20I squad was not announced. While it may look a little suspicious as to why the T20I squad was not announced on the same day, reports suggest it is likely to be announced today. With the ODI World Cup 2023 coming up, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be rested. There are talks that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call.

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: The chances of Hardik Pandya leading the side is high as there are reports Rohit Sharma may miss the T20Is versus West Indies.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: In the next hour, the World Cup schedule is expected to be announced. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: It would be interesting to see the pacers that get picked. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are not going to be available and that opens up the gates for the youngsters.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Players like Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal would also be hoping to get picked in the T20 squad. That happens or not remains to be seen.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: The suspense over the T20 squad announcement has snowballed, nobody knows why is there a delay. It is likely to be announced today.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: There is uncertainty over a few players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. While all these three players are expected to miss the Windies tour but could comeback during the Ireland series.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Given his brilliant show in IPL 2023, Rinku Singh totally deserves a chance and he could also be groomed as India’s next finisher after MS Dhoni.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: India would be looking to whitewash West Indies. That will be ideal as that would boost the morale of the players ahead of a big white-ball season.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad may not have had the best of IPL season,yet he is likely to make the T20I squad. He has already been picked for the Test team.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: India would play five T20Is versus the hosts. The Indian side could afford to experiment a little and give chances to young stars.

