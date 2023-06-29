By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Will Squad be Announced TODAY?
LIVE Updates | IND's T20 Squad For WI Tour: The Indian cricket team is set to play Windies in five T20Is. Reports suggest with the ODI World Cup coming up, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be rested, while Rinku Singh is likely to get a maiden call-up. Check LIVE Updates.
LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour
The ODI and the Test squad was announced last week, while the T20I squad was not announced. While it may look a little suspicious as to why the T20I squad was not announced on the same day, reports suggest it is likely to be announced today. With the ODI World Cup 2023 coming up, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be rested. There are talks that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call.
