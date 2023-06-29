Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Will Squad be Announced TODAY?
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Will Squad be Announced TODAY?

LIVE Updates | IND's T20 Squad For WI Tour: The Indian cricket team is set to play Windies in five T20Is. Reports suggest with the ODI World Cup coming up, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be rested, while Rinku Singh is likely to get a maiden call-up. Check LIVE Updates. 

Updated: June 29, 2023 9:39 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs WI, Indian Cricket Team, India Squad for T20, Ind vs WI Schedule, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI squad, India T20I Squad, Indian T20 Squad, Cricket News, India's Tour of West Indies, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI Live, BCCI Live updates, Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh News, Rinku Singh age, Rinku Singh runs, Rinku Singh records, Rinku Singh ipl, Rinku Singh cricketer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Rohit, Virat Likely to be Rested For Windies T20Is (Image: IANS)

LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour

The ODI and the Test squad was announced last week, while the T20I squad was not announced. While it may look a little suspicious as to why the T20I squad was not announced on the same day, reports suggest it is likely to be announced today. With the ODI World Cup 2023 coming up, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be rested. There are talks that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: The Indian team is scheduled to play five T20Is after the Tests and the ODIs. The Rohit Sharma-led team will start overwhelming favourites.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: As per reports, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to be rested for the T20Is versus Windies. Hardik Pandya could be leading the side.

  • 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: The T20 squad was expected to be announced yesterday but that did not happen. One actually cannot confirm what could be the reason for the delay.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: No update on when the squad will be announced. This is only building the suspense. Reports suggest Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the squad.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: There are also reports that suggest that Jitesh Sharma would also be in the reckoning for a maiden national call.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: The Windies tour would gove new players an opportunity to showcase their talent. India could afford to experiment against the Windies.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Players like Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in line to get a national call-up for the T20I series in West Indies.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: It is getting a little concerning now as the T20 team, which was scheduled to be announced yesterday, is yet to be named.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: We would be doing a LIVE session today at 12:30 PM IST today on why India should adopt the ‘Bazball’ template during the Windies Tests. Please join us and feel free to ask questions.

  • 8:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Yesterday the World Cup schedule was finally made official. Not one single change was made to the draft schedule presented by the BCCI to the ICC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.