By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE UPDATES | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour: Suspense Around T20 Squad Announcement SNOWBALLS
LIVE Updates | IND's T20 Squad For WI Tour: The Indian cricket team is set to play Windies in five T20Is. Reports suggest with the ODI World Cup coming up, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be rested, while Rinku Singh is likely to get a maiden call-up. Check LIVE Updates.
LIVE Updates | IND’s T20 Squad For WI Tour
The ODI and the Test squad was announced last week, while the T20I squad was not announced. While it may look a little suspicious as to why the T20I squad was not announced on the same day, reports suggest it is likely to be announced today. With the ODI World Cup 2023 coming up, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be rested. There are talks that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call.
Also Read:
- Not Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium; Rumours Rife That India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Game Could be Played in Chennai - Check DEETS
- Delhi Capitals' Ajit Agarkar Frontrunner To Be New BCCI Chief Selector For Men's Team: Report
- DDCA To Spend Rs 20-25 Crore To Make Feroz Shah Kotla ODI World Cup Ready, Promises Pleasant Fan Experience
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.