  LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: Omarzai, Nabi's Fifty Stand Bring Afghanistan Back In Game
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: Omarzai, Nabi’s Fifty Stand Bring Afghanistan Back In Game

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Bad weather in Mohali could interrupt the game.

Updated: January 11, 2024 8:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ind vs Afg 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the ongoing 1st T20I at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Yashasvi Jaiswal has missed the first T20I because of a sore right groin. Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan are also not playing in the 1st T20I.

India managed to build pressure on Afghanistan with their disciplined bowling as they funneled down the runs. AFG didn’t lose any wickets early on but lost a couple in quick succession as they tried to shift gears. Axar Patel picked up two and Shivam Dube one by the first 10 overs.

IND vs AFG Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Live Updates

  • Jan 11, 2024 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: 15 overs are done and dusted. Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi are bringing Afghanistan back into the match. Ravi Bishnoi has leaked a lot of runs here, he is getting targeted here. 35 runs from his three overs. IND 105/3 (15)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: SIX!! from Nabi on the fifth ball against Ravi Bishnoi. 11 runs from this over. Couple of good overs for the visiting team. AFG 83/3 (13)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: BOUNDARY!! from Azmatullah Omarzai to end Shivam Dube’s second over. 7 runs from this one. Can Omarzai revive the Afghan innings? AFG 72/3 (12)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack now. Azmatullah Omarzai gets a BOUNDARY!! on the third ball. 8 runs from this over. AFG 65/3 (11)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: India managed to build pressure on Afghanistan with their disciplined bowling as they funneled down the runs. AFG didn’t lose any wickets early on but lost a couple in quick succession as they tried to shift gears. IND 57/3 (10)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:46 PM IST

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: OUT!! BOWLED!! Axar gets his second wicket. He dismisses Rahmat Shah on the final ball of the 10th over. India is dominating the game. AFG 57/3 (10)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: WICKET! Shivam Dube comes into the attack and he strikes on the very second ball. Ibrahim Zadran departs after scoring 25 runs off 22 balls. AFG 50/2 (8.2)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: OUT! STUMPED!! Axar gets the breakthrough. Rahmanullah Gurbaz stepped ahead and Jitesh made no mistake. He departs after scoring 23 runs off 28 balls. AFG 50/1 (8)

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: SIX! from Zadran on the fourth ball against Sundar. 11 runs from this over. Finally a really good over for Afghanistan. They cross the run rate of 6. AFG 44/0 (7)

