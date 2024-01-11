LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: Omarzai, Nabi’s Fifty Stand Bring Afghanistan Back In Game

Home

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Bad weather in Mohali could interrupt the game.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Afghanistan 120/3 (16.0) Run Rate: (Current: 7.50) Last Wicket: Rahmat Shah b Axar Patel 3 (6) - 57/3 in 9.6 Over Mohammad Nabi 39 * (22) 2x4, 3x6 Azmatullah Omarzai 27 (18) 2x4, 1x6 Mukesh Kumar (3-0-29-0) * Ravi Bishnoi (3-0-35-0)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the ongoing 1st T20I at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Yashasvi Jaiswal has missed the first T20I because of a sore right groin. Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan are also not playing in the 1st T20I.

India managed to build pressure on Afghanistan with their disciplined bowling as they funneled down the runs. AFG didn’t lose any wickets early on but lost a couple in quick succession as they tried to shift gears. Axar Patel picked up two and Shivam Dube one by the first 10 overs.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

