By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I Cricket SCORE: Omarzai, Nabi’s Fifty Stand Bring Afghanistan Back In Game
India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Bad weather in Mohali could interrupt the game.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the ongoing 1st T20I at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Yashasvi Jaiswal has missed the first T20I because of a sore right groin. Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan are also not playing in the 1st T20I.
Trending Now
India managed to build pressure on Afghanistan with their disciplined bowling as they funneled down the runs. AFG didn’t lose any wickets early on but lost a couple in quick succession as they tried to shift gears. Axar Patel picked up two and Shivam Dube one by the first 10 overs.
IND vs AFG Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.