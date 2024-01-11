Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: 'Captain' Rohit in SPOTLIGHT!
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: ‘Captain’ Rohit in SPOTLIGHT!

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Bad weather in Mohali could interrupt the game.

Updated: January 11, 2024 9:22 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India will take on Afghanistan in the opening T20I game at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Thursday. With Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan set to miss the game, it would up to the rest to draw in the crowds. For both teams, this game would give them an opportunity to test their bench-strength and get ready for the T20 World Cup that takes place later in the year.

Live Updates

  • Jan 11, 2024 9:17 AM IST

    Happy birthday, Jammy!

  • Jan 11, 2024 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Today also happens to be India Head coach Rahul Dravid’s birthday. He surely remains one of the finest batters to have played the game.

  • Jan 11, 2024 9:16 AM IST

    Rashid would be missed.

  • Jan 11, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: With dew set to play a big part as we are in peak Winters in India and that also means toss would be the boss.

  • Jan 11, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Kohli not there would surely affect the viewership of the match that is set to take place in Mohali. Kohli is surely the biggest crowd puller in recent times.

  • Jan 11, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    Sunil Gavaskar said: “If Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should come in the team for the World Cup because he is a game-changer in all formats”.

  • Jan 11, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli is expected to be back for the second and third matches of the series. And, once back, he may open with Rohit.

  • Jan 11, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Every T20I game in this series is very important as in a few months time, the World Cup starts. Dravid, at the presser yesterday, hinted that Rohit and Kohli could be opening.

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: “I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience,” Gavaskar on Star Sports.

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: There is a possibility that Kohli opens with Rohit in the second T20I game versus Afghanistan. Rahul Dravid hinted that during the PC on Wednesday.

