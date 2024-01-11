Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Who Replaces Virat Kohli at No. 3?
live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Who Replaces Virat Kohli at No. 3?

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Bad weather in Mohali could interrupt the game.

Updated: January 11, 2024 7:44 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Afg 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I

India will take on Afghanistan in the opening T20I game at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Thursday. With Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan set to miss the game, it would up to the rest to draw in the crowds. For both teams, this game would give them an opportunity to test their bench-strength and get ready for the T20 World Cup that takes place later in the year.

Live Updates

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: “I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience,” Gavaskar on Star Sports.

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: There is a possibility that Kohli opens with Rohit in the second T20I game versus Afghanistan. Rahul Dravid hinted that during the PC on Wednesday.

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:32 AM IST

    Rahul Dravid said: “Media reports are not true – Ishan Kishan asked for the rest, he hasn’t made himself available and Shreyas Iyer missed out due to lots of batters in the mix – no disciplinary actions, these are fake”.

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: With no Virat Kohli available for the first game, it is likely that Rohit Sharma would open with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

  • Jan 11, 2024 7:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the upcoming T20I game between India and Afghanistan in Mohali.

