Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Maxwell, Starc Ruled Out; Eyes on Iyer, Ashwin
live

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Maxwell, Starc Ruled Out; Eyes on Iyer, Ashwin

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates as India get ready for the Australian challenge ahead of ODI World Cup 2023. Follow IND vs AUS live score 1st ODI, Mohali

Updated: September 22, 2023 10:59 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates of the India-Australia three-match series. India Squad, India Cricket Team, India Squad for ODIs vs Australia, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus ODIs, Ind vs Aus ODIs schedule, Ind vs Aus ODIs venues, Ind vs Aus ODIs timings, Ind vs Aus ODIs squads, Ind vs Aus ODIs playing XIs, Indian Cricket Team, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI Schedule, Team India, Cricket News, Ravi Ashwin
India vs Australia ODI's

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series

Days after the Asia Cup glory, the Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. It would be KL Rahul who will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Not just Rohit, even Virat Kohli and a couple of other players have been given rest. The players who have been rested would join the side in the third and the final ODI. In this space, we will provide you with all the build-up and let us remind you that there would be a Team India press conference in the evening today.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Is Shreyas Iyer fully fit to take the loads of a long tournament like World Cup? Surely, we will find that out during the course of the series.

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    IND’s Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: How will Ravi Ashwin be used by stand-in captain KL Rahul would be something to keep an eye on. Rahul must have got instructions from regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:07 AM IST

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Yesterday, India coach Rahul Dravid talks about rest given to senior players & why it’s important for them to be “mentally refreshed” for “tough couple of months”.

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Big setback for Australia came when Travis Head picked up an injury and had to be sidelined for the India series. Chance for Mitchell Marsh to impress again.

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Not just Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are also returning to the limited-overs mix. The Australian team will certainly be contenders at the ODI WC.

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Australia would surely be bolstered by the return of Stev Smith. Smith has a lot of experience of playing in Indian conditions and that could come in handy this season.

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: In the last five ODIs at the Mohali stadium, pacers (43) have picked more wickets than the spinners (22) but have also been less economical.

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Mohali hasn’t hosted an ODI in over four years but expect a flat pitch like you find here for more regular T20 cricket. We could be in for a run-fest tonight.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>