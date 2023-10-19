Top Recommended Stories

  • India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates of India vs Bangladesh Match 17th.

Updated: October 19, 2023 1:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 : Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their winning streak as they have not lost a single match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who just won a single game in the tournament so far will surely like to change things in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: We are just few minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates of the match.

    IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Virat Kohli is out in the ground with his bat, the former India captain is doing warmup practice ahead of the Bangladesh blockbuster clash.

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Fans are coming to the stadium with Rohit Sharma’s cutout. Both teams have already arrived at the venue, India head coach Rahul Dravid is out on the ground looking for the pitch.

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: There is no due factor in Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune to batting first would be the wise decision.

    Live IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Fans are waiting outside the ground to witness team’s bus entry to the ground.

    India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: If India wins this clash against Bangladesh then Rohit Sharma and Co. will be the points table toppers.

    Paras Mhambrey hails Jasprit Bumrah: Ask me about it man. It has been tough. I thought the last few years, a couple of years, it has been really tough. It is tough to miss someone like Bumrah. You have seen him in the last three games that he has played, what he brings to the table, he is a world-class bowler. He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power plays. He’s well adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he’s a top gun dead bowler.

