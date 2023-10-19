India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs

Home

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates of India vs Bangladesh Match 17th.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 : Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their winning streak as they have not lost a single match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who just won a single game in the tournament so far will surely like to change things in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

