  IND 132/2 in 19.2 Over | India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Gill Departs, Kohli Key To IND's Win
IND 132/2 in 19.2 Over | India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Gill Departs, Kohli Key To IND’s Win

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Tanzid, Litton, Mahmudullah Power BAN To 256/8. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates of India vs Bangladesh Match 17th.

Updated: October 19, 2023 7:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 : Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their winning streak as they have not lost a single match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who just won a single game in the tournament so far will surely like to change things in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh:  Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup Head-to-Head Stats:

Bangladesh beat India by 5 wickets – 2007 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 87 runs – 2011 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 109 runs – 2015 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs – 2019 ODI World Cup

Live Updates

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: WICKET! Shubman Gill departs after scoring 53 runs off 55 balls. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets the breakthrough. IND 132/2 (19.2)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: FIFTY! for Shubman Gill. 5 runs from the over. IND 130/1 (19)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: Gill and Kohli are building a good partnership here. India is still cruising despite Rohit’s departure. IND 125/1 (18)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: BOUNDARY! from Kohli to start the over. 5 runs from the over. IND 111/1 (15)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: BACK-2-BACK! No Balls!! from Nasum Ahmed after Rohit’s wicket. 23 runs from the over. IND 103/1 (13)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: WICKET! Rohit Sharma departs. He hit a SIX on the third ball but Hasan Mahmud strike back on the very next ball and got the Indian skipper. Rohit got out after scoring 48 runs off 40 balls IND 88/1 (12.4)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: ANOTHER BIG OVER! for Team India. THREE BOUNDARIES! from Shubman Gill. 12 from the over. IND 80/0 (12)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: BOUNDARY! from Rohit on the fifth ball. Just 5 from this over. IND 68/0 (11)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: TWO SIXES! for Gill inthe over. 13 runs from it IND 63/0 (10)

  • Oct 19, 2023 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: AMAZING SECOND OVER! from Hasan Mahmud. Just 2 runs from it. FIFTY! comes up for Indian team. IND 50/0 (9)

