BAN: 131/3 in 25.2 Overs | India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Litton Departs, India On Top

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Litton Departs, India On Top. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates of India vs Bangladesh Match 17th.

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 : Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their winning streak as they have not lost a single match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who just won a single game in the tournament so far will surely like to change things in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup Head-to-Head Stats:

Bangladesh beat India by 5 wickets – 2007 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 87 runs – 2011 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 109 runs – 2015 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs – 2019 ODI World Cup

