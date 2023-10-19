Top Recommended Stories

  BAN: 131/3 in 25.2 Overs | India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Litton Departs, India On Top
BAN: 131/3 in 25.2 Overs | India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Litton Departs, India On Top

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Litton Departs, India On Top. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates of India vs Bangladesh Match 17th.

Updated: October 19, 2023 4:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 : Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their winning streak as they have not lost a single match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who just won a single game in the tournament so far will surely like to change things in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh:  Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup Head-to-Head Stats:

Bangladesh beat India by 5 wickets – 2007 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 87 runs – 2011 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 109 runs – 2015 ODI World Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs – 2019 ODI World Cup

  • Oct 19, 2023 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN LIVE Score, ODI World Cup 2023: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust!! The dangerous Litton Das goes for 66. Rahim, Hridoy key for Bangladesh. BAN 143/4 (30)

  • Oct 19, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN LIVE Score, ODI World Cup 2023: 28 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 138//4. BAN 138/4 (28)

  • Oct 19, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh live cricket score: That was a one-handed catch by KL Rahul to send back Mehidy back in the dressing room. Just two runs from the 25th over.
    BAN 131/3 (25)

  • Oct 19, 2023 3:55 PM IST

    WICKET!! Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs after making just three runs and the game is in favor of India as of now.

  • Oct 19, 2023 3:54 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023: 24 overs are done and Hardik Pandya is doubtful for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 clash.
    BAN 129/2 (24)

  • Oct 19, 2023 3:48 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya has been taken for scans, Is the band news coming..

  • Oct 19, 2023 3:40 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Wicket!! Najmul Hossain Shanto departs after making eight runs.

    BAN: 110/2 in 19.5 Overs

  • Oct 19, 2023 3:32 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Cricket Score: 18 overs are done and dusted India bowlers are looking for another breakthrough. Five runs from the over.
    BAN 103/1 (18)

  • Oct 19, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Just two runs from the 16th over, Team India is looking for another wicket.

    BAN 96/1 (16)

  • Oct 19, 2023 3:23 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Tanzid Hasan departs after making 51 runs. Team India is looking for another breakthrough. Najmul Hossain Shanto has joined set Litton Das. 15 overs are done.
    BAN 94/1 (15)

