LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel to DEBUT!

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India captain Rohit Sharma likely to speak to media today on eve of Rajkot Test.

Updated: February 14, 2024 10:48 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: With the series locked at 1-1, all eyes would be on Rajkot to see who can take the lead heading into the last two games. The talk is that the Indian team is going to make four changes to their playing XI from the Vizag game. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are likely to make their debut.

Live Updates

  • Feb 14, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Devdutt Padikkal has also been added to the squad as a replacement for KL Rahul but he is not likely to get a debut.

  • Feb 14, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Ben Stokes was seen bowling yesterday, which suggests he may roll his arms over in the match in case he is needed.

  • Feb 14, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Dhruv Jurel was seen keeping yesterday during the training session, while Sarfaraz Khan was stationed at first slip.

  • Feb 14, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: There are images of the Rajkot strip on social space and by the looks of it, it will not be a rank turner. The pitch may assist seamers with the new ball.

  • Feb 14, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India is going to continue to miss former captain, Virat Kohli. There are reports that suggest he may be back for the final Test.

  • Feb 14, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: There are going to be a lot of changes to the Indian XI from the Vizag game. As many as four changes are expected, which includes two debuts.

  • Feb 14, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Hello and a very warm welcome to the build-up of the upcoming Test at Rajkot between India-England.

