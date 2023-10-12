Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Updates: Will Rohit Reveal Playing XI TODAY?
live

LIVE | IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Updates: Will Rohit Reveal Playing XI TODAY?

India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023 Live Updates: Check IND vs PAK Opening Ceremony Time, Updated Guest List, Performers and Match Starts Time here.

Updated: October 13, 2023 1:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

india vs pakistan, ind vs pak
LIVE BUZZ - India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK), ODI WC 2023 Trending Live Updates: India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the year in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedanad. Despite claiming that they are not focussing too much on the buzz around the match, India captain Rohit Sharma would be well aware that the stakes would be high for the clash. Stay updated on this space with all the latest across the match.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Oct 13, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Updates: It is highly unlikely that Rohit will reveal the playing XI for tomorrow. But yes, he would surely be asked this question.

  • Oct 13, 2023 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Updates: There is an Opening Ceremony tomorrow, do not forget. It will take place before the match starts and then in the mid-innings break.

  • Oct 13, 2023 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Updates: Yesterday, Gill had a net for an hour under scorching heat. He was facing the local bowlers in the nets, but looked good in the middle. That raises hopes of a Gill comeback tomorrow.

  • Oct 13, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: “Babar Azam is a world class batter. He’s going to be absolutely ready to go against India in Ahmedabad. Sometimes you’re just not so much out of touch, you’re just out of runs” – Shane Watson on Babar’s class.

  • Oct 13, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Catch Shankar Mahadevan LIVE before the big match at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for IND vs PAK like never before.

  • Oct 13, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Opening Ceremony, ODI WC 2023: Sukhwinder Singh, Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar all set to perform tomorrow at the Opening Ceremony.

  • Oct 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Do not forget, Rohit Sharma will address the media today in the evening. It will take place before the Indian training sessions starts.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:56 AM IST

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: All eyes on Shubman Gill over will he play or won’t he? He has been in prime form this year and is expected to play a massive role this season.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.