LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Rohit to Address Press TODAY

LIVE BUZZ - India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Spotlight on Shubman Gill ahead of 'Mother of All Battles' at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated: October 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE BUZZ - India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the year in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedanad. Despite claiming that they are not focussing too much on the buzz around the match, India captain Rohit Sharma would be well aware that the stakes would be high for the clash. Stay updated on this space with all the latest across the match.

Live Updates

  • Oct 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Do not forget, Rohit Sharma will address the media today in the evening. It will take place before the Indian training sessions starts.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:56 AM IST

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: All eyes on Shubman Gill over will he play or won’t he? He has been in prime form this year and is expected to play a massive role this season.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:50 AM IST

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Popular singer Arijit Singh is expected to set the stage on fire with his songs. He would be one of the biggest highlights of the evening tomorrow.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: The Opening Ceremony of the ODI WC 2023 will start in the mid-innings after the first team is done with their batting.

  • Oct 13, 2023 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ICC ODI WC 2023: Here is the video, which has been a subject of criticism. The fans feel that it is an insult to the Indian Army as they are fighting day in and out for the safety of our country.

  • Oct 13, 2023 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ICC ODI WC 2023: The Men in Green received a thunderous reception, which even included a welcome dance performance by female dancer. The incident has irked Indian fans and have called for complete boycott of the match.

  • Oct 13, 2023 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ICC ODI WC 2023: Indian fans are hell bent in boycotting the match after the Pakistan team received a grand welcome on their arrival in Ahmedabad.

  • Oct 12, 2023 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ICC ODI WC 2023, Virat’s MCG Classic: Last year in Melbourne, a magnificent effort by Virat Kohli guided India home against the arch-rival in a T20 World Cup outing.

