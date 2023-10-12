LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Special Train Services From Mumbai to Ahmedabad!

Top Recommended Stories

live

Updated: October 12, 2023 8:21 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the year in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedanad. Despite claiming that they are not focussing too much on the buzz around the match, India captain Rohit Sharma would be well aware that the stakes would be high for the clash. Stay updated on this space with all the latest across the match.

Live Updates

  • Oct 12, 2023 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ICC ODI WC 2023, Virat’s MCG Classic: Last year in Melbourne, a magnificent effort by Virat Kohli guided India home against the arch-rival in a T20 World Cup outing.

  • Oct 12, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: “When we played in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, not many expected us to win as India was clearly the favourite. But I told the team not to think about what the world believes and back their skills,” Saqlain said.

  • Oct 12, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has a simple message for the teams: “Go out there and enjoy your game…”

  • Oct 12, 2023 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE – Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India vs Pakistan: “I just go with my preparation, I go with the process that I feel is right to read the wickets and try to find the best answers that work on that wickets. As simple as that I’m not thinking about the results, because I have got results today, I am very very good that doesn’t work in my book. I try to back my strengths, read the wickets and try to give my best,” Bumrah said ahead of Pakistan clash.

  • Oct 12, 2023 8:04 PM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 8:02 PM IST

    That KILLER Smile!

  • Oct 12, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ, India vs Pakistan, Special Trains to Run From Mumbai to Ahmedabad on Oct 14:
    In what could be called a nice move, fans could now take a special train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on october 14 to witness the much-awiated India versus Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

  • Oct 12, 2023 7:43 PM IST
    LIVE – India vs Pakistan Stats For 2023 Make it Tough to Pick a Winner
    In 2023, both India and Pakistan enjoy a winning percentage of over 70. The two teams met twice at the Asia Cup, while one game was washed out due to rain, India won the other game confortably.
  • Oct 12, 2023 7:37 PM IST

    Narendra Modi stadium is well-decked up for the ‘MOTHER OF ALL BATTLES’!

  • Oct 12, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan Opening Ceremony, ODI WC 2023: BCCI planning for “Special Ceremony” where Many Bollywood stars will perform ahead of IND vs PAK match. Arijit Singh is one of the names that is doing the rounds. Amitabh Bachchan would be there as a special guest for the occasion as per reports.

