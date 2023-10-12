Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Special Train Services From Mumbai to Ahmedabad!

live

LIVE BUZZ – IND vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Special Train Services From Mumbai to Ahmedabad!

LIVE BUZZ - India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Spotlight on Shubman Gill ahead of 'Mother of All Battles' at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

LIVE BUZZ - India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the year in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedanad. Despite claiming that they are not focussing too much on the buzz around the match, India captain Rohit Sharma would be well aware that the stakes would be high for the clash. Stay updated on this space with all the latest across the match.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES