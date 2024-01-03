Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Avesh Khan Debut LIKELY!

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series after being comprehensively beaten in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Can they bounce back and level the series at Cape Town.

Updated: January 3, 2024 8:28 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: With the believe to start the New Year on a high after the horrific loss against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to take the field at the Newlands on Wednesday for the second and final Test. After his poor show with the ball at SuperSport Park, Prasidh Krishna may have to make way for Avesh Khan, who is in line to make his debut.

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: The best part about the opening day of the New Year Test is that there is no chance of rain, something that bothered fans and players at the Centurion.

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    “I only play the game to win. I don’t care about stats. I care about wins. I care about series wins. Those are the greatest memories you can share with your team and everyone who has an influential role in the background. That’s why I play cricket.” – Dean Elgar.

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma said – “These three guys Shubman, Shreyas and Yashasvi haven’t played a lot in South Africa but been part of the team for number of years. When you perform against a team like Proteas, it gives you tremendous confidence”.

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Another change that the Indian team could make is Ravindra Jadeja for Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit Sharma confirmed that Jadeja is fit at the presser yesterday.

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: There are talks and whispers that Avesh Khan may make his Test debut. If that happens, he comes in place of Prasidh Krishna.

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:06 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Hello and a very Happy New Year. In hours from now the second and the final Test starts. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

