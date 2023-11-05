Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: All Eyes on KING Kohli!

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Updated: November 5, 2023 10:48 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs South Africa, 37th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Live Updates

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: We are going LIVE on India.com FB page. Please join us there and post your queries. We would be more than happy to take it up.

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Given his form, Quinton De Kock would be the key for his side. He is currently the highest run-getter in the competition. India would like to see the back of him early today.

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Can Kohli make it a birthday to remember by equaling his hero? He would be the centre of attraction in Kolkata.

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: The Kohli jersey is selling like hot cakes in Kolkata’s iconic Maidan market. This is expected, given his popularity.

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: We would also have a discussion on a LIVE session about all the scenarios that prevail now. Stay hooked for that as well, we will confirm the time soon.

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: We will also have a special LIVE session celebrating Kohli today. Join us at 11 AM IST for that one.

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Kohli is easily the most followed cricketer and hence to see such hype on his birthday should not come as a surprise for fans.

  • Nov 5, 2023 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: “To choke? I don’t know how to answer that. I think if we come unstuck tomorrow, I don’t think it’ll be a matter of choking. I doubt you would say about India, if they come unstuck, that they had choked,” Bavuma on SA being labeled as ‘chokers’.

  • Nov 5, 2023 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: South Africa have had a fantastic run in the competition thus far and hence there is the fear of choking again. They have choked in the past after playing consistently well. They would be watchful of that.

  • Nov 5, 2023 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Kohli is also among the top run-getters in the competition. He would look to maintain his supremacy there with another top knock.

