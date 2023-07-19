Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Who Will Win ‘Mother of All Battles’?

live

LIVE Updates | India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Who Will Win ‘Mother of All Battles’?

India A vs Pakistan A (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Today, India-A takes on their Pakistani counterparts in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 game at the Premedasa in Colombo. Stay Tuned for Live Updates

India-A vs Pakistan-A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023

India A vs Pakistan A (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates: India versus Pakistan in any sport is a game that has high stakes, thanks to the diplomatic reasons between the two countries. But all said and done, India and Pakistan are two giant cricketing powerhouses. Today, India-A takes on their Pakistani counterparts in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 game at the Premedasa in Colombo.

Trending Now

What are the Probable 11 of India A vs Pakistan A for their ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match ?

India A (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A (Probable XI): Saim Ayub Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris(w & c), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES