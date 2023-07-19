Top Recommended Stories

live

India A vs Pakistan A (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Today, India-A takes on their Pakistani counterparts in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 game at the Premedasa in Colombo. Stay Tuned for Live Updates

Updated: July 19, 2023 1:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

India A vs Pakistan A (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates: India versus Pakistan in any sport is a game that has high stakes, thanks to the diplomatic reasons between the two countries. But all said and done, India and Pakistan are two giant cricketing powerhouses. Today, India-A takes on their Pakistani counterparts in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 game at the Premedasa in Colombo.

What are the Probable 11 of India A vs Pakistan A for their ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match ?

India A (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A (Probable XI): Saim Ayub Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris(w & c), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

Live Updates

  • 1:04 PM IST

  • 1:04 PM IST
    India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul
    Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt
  • 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND-A vs PAK-A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to India.com today we have the mother of all matches, India Vs Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

