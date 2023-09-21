Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Men’s Football Match vs Bangladesh Coming up at 1:30 PM IST
LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Men’s Football Match vs Bangladesh Coming up at 1:30 PM IST

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Follow all live scores and updates of the third day at Hangzhou here. Check live streaming details, timings and schedule.

Updated: September 21, 2023 10:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: After a mixed Day 2 at the Asian Games 2023, the focus shifts to the Indian women’s cricket team as they take on Malaysia in the quarterfinals in Hangzhou on Thursday morning. However, the Indian team will be missing regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur as she is under a two-match ban by the ICC. Smriti Mandhana will be leading in her absence. Later on the day, the Indian men’s and women’s football teams will also be in action. While the men face Bangladesh, their female counterparts take on Chinese Taipei. Besides, Indian rowers and sailors will also be in action on the day.

India’s Schedule On September 21 At Asian Games 2023

Cricket – India Women vs Malaysia Women (Quarterfinal) – 6:30 AM IST
Football – India vs Bangladesh (Men) – Group Stage – 1 PM IST
Football – India vs Chinese Taipei (Women) – Group Stage – 5 PM IST
Rowing – 6:40 AM IST Onwards
Sailing – 8:40 AM IST Onwards

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: India have played Bangladesh 35 times. The Blue Tigers have defeated them 18 times, while Bangladesh has emerged victorious on five occasions. There have been 12 draws as well.

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Co. lost the first game against China 5-1, they would surely like to register the first win today when they take on Bangladesh.

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: After the men’s football match in the afternoon, the Blue Tigresses would be in action at 5 PM IST. They would take on Chinese Taipei.

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:26 AM IST

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: India has made it through to the semis owing to higher seeding now that the game has got washed out.

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Continious rain has meant that the India vs Malaysia Cricket match has been called. That has also helped India advance to the semi-final.

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: The rain has gotten heavier and now chances of it resuming look bleak. This is not good news for the fans who have have been expecting a full game.

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Well, well – rain has halted play again. This is not good for both sides as they want to have a contest.

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: What a finish! First it was Shafali, then Jemimah and finally Richa Ghosh put the icing on the cake with a breahtaking seven-ball 21*. IND-W: 173/2 in 15 overs

  • Sep 21, 2023 8:54 AM IST

