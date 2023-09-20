Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Men’s Volleyball Match vs South Korea at 4:30 PM IST
live

LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Men’s Volleyball Match vs South Korea at 4:30 PM IST

LIVE UPDATES - India at Asian Games 2023: Follow all live scores and updates of the second day at Hangzhou here. Check live streaming details, timings and schedule. 

Updated: September 20, 2023 2:49 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, Rowing, Fencing, Volleyball, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India Rowing event Asian Games, pentathlon asian games india, India fencing asian games, india vs south africa volleyball asian games
Asian Games 2023, September 20: India's strong Rowing contingent embarks on the waters in Hangzhou on Wednesday, September 20.

LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023

After a dissappointing start with the Indian Men’s football team being thrashed by China 5-1, the contingent will on the second day will look forward to some good results at Rowing, Fencing and Volleyball.

Trending Now

India Schedule at Asian Games 2023

Rowing

Multiple Events (Heats) – 6:30 AM to 5 PM

Pentathlon

Mayank Chapekar : Fencing Round Robin (Qualifier) – 12 PM to 2:30 PM

Volleyball – Group Stage

India vs South Korea – 4:30 PM to 7 PM

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network. 

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 20, 2023 12:58 PM IST

  • Sep 20, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: There is a Men’s Volleyball match in the evening and you can watch the live streaming of the Volleyball event on the Sony Liv App. The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4, and 5 SH/HD Channels.

  • Sep 20, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: In the Fencing Ranking Round, Mayank Vaibhav Chapheker is ranked 26 with 110 points.

  • Sep 20, 2023 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Chaphekar was drafted into the squad at the last moment by the Sports Ministry. Spotlight will be on the India who is set to make history now.

  • Sep 20, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Mayank Chaphekar will be in action shortly and will be 1st Indian athlete to take part in Modern Pentathlon in the Asian Games 2023. He fought for his spot to get into the final list and will be making history.

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:57 AM IST

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Smriti would lead the side in the first two games and then Harmanpreet will take over. Indian eves would be one of the title contenders at Hangzhou.

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Smriti Mandhana will be the captain of Women’s Indian team in the first two matches of Asian Games 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur will not play because of her ban due to the outburst against Bangladesh.

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: In women’s cricket, Mongolia – who are making their debut in the discipline – were bowled out for 15 versus Indonesia and 22 versus Hong Kong. Dissappointing show from the girls.

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: At 12:00 PM IST, there is the Men’s Modern Pentathlon. So what is the event? The modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport consisting of fencing (one-touch épée), freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross country running.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>