LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Check All Rowing Results HERE
LIVE UPDATES - India at Asian Games 2023: Follow all live scores and updates of the second day at Hangzhou here. Check live streaming details, timings and schedule.
LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023
After a dissappointing start with the Indian Men’s football team being thrashed by China 5-1, the contingent will on the second day will look forward to some good results at Rowing, Fencing and Volleyball.
India Schedule at Asian Games 2023
Rowing
Multiple Events (Heats) – 6:30 AM to 5 PM
Pentathlon
Mayank Chapekar : Fencing Round Robin (Qualifier) – 12 PM to 2:30 PM
Volleyball – Group Stage
India vs South Korea – 4:30 PM to 7 PM
All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
