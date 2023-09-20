Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Check All Rowing Results HERE
LIVE UPDATES - India at Asian Games 2023: Follow all live scores and updates of the second day at Hangzhou here. Check live streaming details, timings and schedule. 

Updated: September 20, 2023 8:39 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India at Asian Games 2023 (Image: X)

After a dissappointing start with the Indian Men’s football team being thrashed by China 5-1, the contingent will on the second day will look forward to some good results at Rowing, Fencing and Volleyball.

India Schedule at Asian Games 2023

Rowing

Multiple Events (Heats) – 6:30 AM to 5 PM

Pentathlon

Mayank Chapekar : Fencing Round Robin (Qualifier) – 12 PM to 2:30 PM

Volleyball – Group Stage

India vs South Korea – 4:30 PM to 7 PM

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network. 

Live Updates

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:38 AM IST

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:38 AM IST

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: India finished 2nd (out of 6) in Men’s Eight preliminary race rowing with a time of 5:38.65. China won the race with 5:34.93. All the teams will be in action again on 24th to fight for the medals.

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: India finished 6th (and last) in Women’s Four preliminary race Rowing with a time of 7:09.07. China won the race with 6:33.40. All the teams will be in action again on 24th to fight for the medals.

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Do not forget, India Men’s team take on South Korea in Volleyball at 4:30 PM IST. That clash would be exciting.

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:05 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023:
    Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls Team into Repechage .
    Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Team into Repechage .
    Men’s Double Sculls Team into Repechage.
  • Sep 20, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: The Indian Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls pair of Kiran and Anshika Bharti finished fourth in its heats in 7:27.57. Iran won the heats in 6:59.11 and entered the final. They will now compete in the Repechage on Friday for a place in the final.

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

  • Sep 20, 2023 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished second behind the Chinese in their Men’s Double Sculls heats in 6:27.01 to get to the Repechage round with immense confidence.

  • Sep 20, 2023 7:59 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023: India finish 2️nd in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls (Heat 1). The Indian team comprising of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish behind China with a timing of 6:27.45 and will play repechage tomorrow.

