LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Spotlight On Smriti Mandhana And Co Against Malaysia

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Follow all live scores and updates of the third day at Hangzhou here. Check live streaming details, timings and schedule.

Published: September 21, 2023 3:00 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: After a mixed Day 2 at the Asian Games 2023, the focus shifts to the Indian women’s cricket team as they take on Malaysia in the quarterfinals in Hangzhou on Thursday morning. However, the Indian team will be missing regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur as she is under a two-match ban by the ICC. Smriti Mandhana will be leading in her absence. Later on the day, the Indian men’s and women’s football teams will also be in action. While the men face Bangladesh, their female counterparts take on Chinese Taipei. Besides, Indian rowers and sailors will also be in action on the day.

India’s Schedule On September 21 At Asian Games 2023

Cricket – India Women vs Malaysia Women (Quarterfinal) – 6:30 AM IST
Football – India vs Bangladesh (Men) – Group Stage – 1 PM IST
Football – India vs Chinese Taipei (Women) – Group Stage – 5 PM IST
Rowing – 6:40 AM IST Onwards
Sailing – 8:40 AM IST Onwards

