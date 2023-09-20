Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: India Stun South Korea In Men’s Volleyball

LIVE UPDATES - India at Asian Games 2023: Follow all live scores and updates of the third day at Hangzhou here. Check live streaming details, timings and schedule. 

Updated: September 20, 2023 8:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, September 20: India's strong Rowing contingent embarks on the waters in Hangzhou on Wednesday, September 20.

LIVE UPDATES – India at Asian Games 2023

After a dissappointing start with the Indian Men’s football team being thrashed by China 5-1, the contingent bounced back on the second day with the Rowing teams making the finals in a number of categories. But the biggest news was the Men’s Volleyball team defeating South Korea. On Day 3, there is more Indian action at Hangzhou in China where there would be the Women’s Cricket match versus Malaysia. At 1:00 PM IST, Men’s Football team will be locking horns with Bangladesh.

India Schedule at Asian Games 2023

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network. 

Live Updates

