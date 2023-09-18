Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: When And Where to Stream ANNOUNCEMENT
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: When And Where to Stream ANNOUNCEMENT

LIVE UPDATES - India Squad Announcement For ODI's vs Australia: As per reports, the BCCI is set to announce the Indian squad for the Australia series today.

Updated: September 18, 2023 4:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India Squad For Australia ODIs (Image: X)

LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad Announcement For ODI’s vs AUS

Now that the Asia Cup 2023 is over, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will get ready for the Australian challenge. India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series starting September 22. It will be a fascinating contest between the two sides as both are ODI World Cup contenders. The Indian squad for the series is yet to be announced. As per reports, the announcement is set to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the build-up around the squad announcement.

Live Updates

  • Sep 18, 2023 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Also, remember the cut-off for the final submission or changes in ODI WC squad can be done by September 28. Will Ashwin squeeze himself in the side?

  • Sep 18, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: For the unversed, Pakistan is yet to announce their squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

  • Sep 18, 2023 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Will Suryakumar Yadav get a shot in the playing 11 given that the series will be the final opportunity fix jigsaw.

  • Sep 18, 2023 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: What do you think – will Ashwin get picked? Is Axar Patel’s injury a blessing in disguise for the side?

  • Sep 18, 2023 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: We are hours away from the announcement of the Indian squad. Will there be any surprises?

  • Sep 18, 2023 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India Squad For ODI’s vs Australia: “As a cricketer, there’s nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success. This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win. It’s a journey we’re embarking on together with the entire nation, and we’re determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field,” Ravindra Jadeja on Star Sports.

  • Sep 18, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India Squad For ODI’s vs Australia: Well, Australia have already announced their squad for the three-match series. Pat Cummins would be leading the side.

  • Sep 18, 2023 1:55 PM IST

  • Sep 18, 2023 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India Squad For ODI’s vs Australia: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to announce via virtual press conference at 8:30 pm. In all probability, it would be more or less the same squad that featured in Asia Cup 2023.

  • Sep 18, 2023 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – India Squad For ODI’s vs Australia: Should Ravi Ashwin get picked if Axar Patel cannot get fit in time? We feel yes, purely because of the experience he brings to the table.

